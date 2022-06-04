3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $300,000

New Construction in the heart of Mooresville! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1 Car garage. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, deluxe cabinetry with dovetail drawer boxes, soft close hinges, granite countertops, large single bowl sink, stainless steel appliances, Walk-In Pantry, drop zone, Covered front and Rear porches, Blue Tooth Speakers, Camera DVR System, The list goes on and on!!! Home is still under construction, flooring installed. Countertop install on Monday 5/23. Final painting and punch list to follow. Don't wait, see this great home this weekend!