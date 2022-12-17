3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,250

Fully Furnished End Unit Townhome centrally located in Morrison Plantation. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, the ! Main level Primary Suite, fenced courtyard, 2 car garage, 2 beds, baths, & loft on the upper level. Available Feb 3rd. Ideal applicant income is 3x the rental amount, 1 month security deposit. Rent furnished at $3,250 per month or unfurnished at $3,100 per month