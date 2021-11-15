 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $299,900

Meticulously maintained 4 bed/2 full bath family home, close to great schools and includes a neighborhood lake access boat ramp. Flat wooded lot with .72 acre including a large, detached outbuilding (20x12). Home has newer architectural grade shingle roof, water heater, HVAC, double hung windows and doors, carpet and paint. Custom kitchen with stainless Frigidaire appliances. Custom master bath double sink cabinet with new walk in shower and flooring. Home offers screened porch and large parking areas with space for boat and RV including full hook-ups - 30 amp power, fresh water and sewer dump station. Shopping, Lake Norman recreation and downtown Mooresville all close by.

