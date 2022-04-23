 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $299,900

Welcome Home! This stunning and like-new townhome is just minutes from Downtown Mooresville and walking distance to the Mooresville Golf Course. Additionally, the parking area is on the cart path, so stop by and grab yourself a snack at home while you're playing 18! Inside the back entrance, you are welcomed by a spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, stunning countertops and stainless appliances (dishwasher, range, and microwave). Through the doorway, the living/dining combo area is generously sized and features an antiqued barn wood style accent wall, as well as a powder room for guests. Off the living room, a large front porch, perfect for a relaxing afternoon beverage of your choice. Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms, a spacious full bath, and the laundry area occupy one end of the hallway. At the opposite end, the generous primary suite with its stunning private bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Do not miss this opportunity. Stop by today!

