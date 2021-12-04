Come see this new & innovative class of manufactured home - a CrossMod! CrossMods are built to a higher standard & meet stricter building criteria and are eligible for more types of financing. Looking for a new, affordable home in a country setting? This brand new CrossMod sits on .50 AC lot (Per Iredell Mapping). The kitchen will have beautiful white cabinets & huge island! The kitchen, dining area & living room all flow together for the highly desirable open concept. The master suite is large enough to fit a king bed and has a private bathroom with dual vanity sinks and oversized tile shower and walk-closet. This home has brand new septic system. Home to be completed 1st week of December. Images are representative of final product.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $289,900
