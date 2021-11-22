 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $279,900

Don't wait! This 3 bed/2 bath home with GORGEOUS updates throughout features MASTER ON MAIN level, walk-in closets in each bedroom, several dimmable lights throughout, a private fenced yard with firepit, and more! Recent updates include: Stone on fireplace, several new light fixtures, extensive trim work throughout, paint, vinyl flooring, shiplap wall, privacy fence and deck. Convenient to shopping, dining and historical Downtown Mooresville.

