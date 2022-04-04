 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

Come see this renovated ranch house in Mooresville! This home features a fresh kitchen with white cabinetry and counter tops. The stainless steel appliances include a microwave built into the island which also provides an eating area! The kitchen also features soft close drawers. The living room is right off of the kitchen allowing for a great entertaining area! The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The large back yard has a deck overlooking it. All offers due by 1pm on Sunday April 3.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert