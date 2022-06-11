 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $264,900

Welcome Home!!! Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Iredell floor plan! Private back yard with xtra large deck overlooking nature. All in the Mooresville Graded School District! Walk to Restaurants, shopping, Downtown Mooresville Seller is selling the adjoining property also!!!

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

