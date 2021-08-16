Here is the gem in downtown Mooresville that you have been waiting for. Conveniently located near MHS. This full brick 3 bedroom home has been updated with some modern touches. You will love the brick exposed backsplash in the new remodeled kitchen complete with quartz countertops, enjoy the recently added and all refinished hardwoods throughout the home as well as the new cabinet sink and new tile floors in the bathroom. Have loads of fun on the newly added oversized, 2 story deck or hang out in the very large backyard that makes you feel like you are at a park. Whether you are looking as a first time home buyer, downsizing or looking for a great investment this one is the one that will fit the bill. The fireplace in the family room adds character to the space and provides you with a perfect place to decorate for all the holidays. The added sunroom gives you a spot to enjoy your coffee or use as a play area for the kiddos. This one won't last long so don't wait.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Gre…
- Updated
On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen.…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
- Updated
Ken Poindexter resigned from the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education this week, citing an illness in his Facebook post announcing t…
- Updated
‘John Lewis was a good man!”
The Statesville Police Department confirmed one person died Saturday after a tractor-trailer and car collided on Garner Bagnal Boulevard.
Missing pets: Search continues for animals that fled from wreck on I-40 in McDowell County. 4 were killed, ASPCA says.
- Updated
As of Thursday morning, animal rescue groups, local authorities, the owners and other volunteers are searching the area around Old Fort Mountain for six dogs and a cat that went missing as a result of a wreck on Wednesday.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. …