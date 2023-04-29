Looking for one level living on over an acre, close to Lake Norman/LN State Park that is move in ready? You just found it! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty with a drop zone, laundry room, fenced back yard, and storage building. The home comes complete with a new water filtration system, plank flooring, and freshly painted interior. A wonderful value for everything this charming home has to offer, come see it yourself! **Offer deadline 5:30pm Friday, April 28th**
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $235,000
