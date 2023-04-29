Looking for one level living on over an acre, close to Lake Norman and and Lake Norman State Park that is move in ready? You just found it! Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath beauty with a drop zone, laundry room, fenced back yard and storage building. The home comes complete with a new water filtration system, plank flooring and freshly painted interior. A wonderful value for everything this home has to offer, come see it for yourself! ++Offer deadline Friday April 28th @5:30pm++