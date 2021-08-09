3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $235,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED. SELLER ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST BY 6 PM MONDAY AUG 9TH*** Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 0.16 acre lot located on quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted throughout with smooth ceilings. Primary bedroom has new laminate wood floors, bath features double sink vanity and garden tub/shower combination. Family/dining room with laminate flooring, vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace and built in shelves. Spacious kitchen has bay window, pantry and laundry room. Refrigerator will convey. Ceiling fans throughout. Attached garage and storage shed. Leaf Guard gutters. New HVAC system. Covered back porch overlooking peaceful horse farm. Mature trees. Located in desirable Mooresville school district. Move-in ready.