3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $214,900

Beautifully remodeled 3BR, 1BA home in Mooresville. All brick home updated throughout on a large 1.06 acre lot. Remodeled kitchen including new cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and appliances. New bath to include tiled tub/shower and beautiful vanity. Hardwood floors in bedrooms and living room, new LVT in common areas. Full basement and carport mean this one won’t last long. Easement for well water from the neighbor and Easement for usage of the driveway in place.

