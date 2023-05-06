This two-story home welcomes you with a large living room and kitchen that is equipped with stone cabinets, quartz countertops, and appliances ready for you to use, such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. This has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The master suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. This is also located in a great neighborhood! just minutes away from the area's best shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community has a pool, a covered pavilion, and trails nearby, so you can take a break from your day and enjoy a dip. Come take a look at this beautiful home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting near the 600 block of Monroe Street.
The New York Jets have signed Middle Tennessee State University’s Izaiah Gathings (Statesville H.S.) as an undrafted free agent, according to …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 20-27.
The Ace Hardware in Union Grove has been a part of the community for a number of years and that isn’t changing.
Three people, including a 16-year-old, were injured during a shooting on Fifth Street in Statesville on Tuesday evening.