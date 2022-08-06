3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,500

Waterfront/waterview townhome on Lake Norman. Fully upgraded townhome with hardwood floors, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel appliances. Desirable open floor plan. Large primary bedroom with ensuite with walk in shower, garden tub, dual vanities with granite counters. Rental comes with fridge, washer, dryer. Great neighborhood with community amenities including outdoor pool, tennis courts, and day dock. Tenant to confirm schools. Must have photo ID, and pay stub for each applicant. Paper application is attached. There is a $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 regardless of employment status.