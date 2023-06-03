Welcome to your beautiful, low maintenance home designed for entertaining! 2 car garage walks in to a generous bonus room/office on lower level. Additional front door entrance into a small foyer. Both entrances access the stairs leading to main level. Main level features open floor plan w/kitchen, dining area, living room, & half bath. The kitchen's designed for entertaining w/large island, gas stove & beautiful quartz countertops. You'll love the easy access to the upper level deck where you can enjoy dinners, a glass of wine, or your morning coffee. The primary bedroom, two guest bedrooms, & laundry are all on the 3rd level. The primary has an ensuite bath w/walk in shower and walk in closet. One of the guest bedrooms has a designer closet as well. You can enjoy evenings on the downstairs private patio w/fully fenced yard. Enjoy all Langtree has to offer...a quick walk gives easy access to a beautiful lake view, dining, shopping, and the fun Thursday night concerts in the park!