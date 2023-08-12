HERE IS A RARE OPPORTUNITY to rent a NEARLY NEW home in a beautiful Mooresville community with pool, tennis, pickle ball, and a recreation area within easy walking distance. HOME HAS ALL OUTSIDE YARD MAINTENANCE DONE BY THE HOA!! Owner, not tenant, pays monthly HOA fee! Gorgeous kitchen with large eat-at granite counter, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Large back screened porch looks out over an aluminum fenced backyard and pretty wooded natural area. Tankless hot water heater, gas log fireplace, and easy to clean laminate wood floors, combined with all its other nearly new and upgraded features, make this a delightfully unique rental home. The third bedroom could be an office for those that work from home. Window treatments are in place. No Indoor/Outdoor Smokers. Great Location close to Mooresville amenities, Stumpy Creek recreational area, and Duke Power State Park!