3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200

Desirable 3Br/2Bs RANCH in Mooresville Graded School District with NO HOA! Updated flooring, kitchen with granite and tiled back splash. Fenced yard on almost 1/2 acre and a storage shed! This property will not last long! There is a mandatory Residents Benefit Program, (RBP) that is $25/mo this program gives some of the tenant great benefits are credit building with your on time payments getting reported, rewards program-earn cash, gift cards, discounts and more. Air filter delivery service and much more!