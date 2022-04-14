 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200

Desirable 3Br/2Bs RANCH in Mooresville Graded School District with NO HOA! Updated flooring, kitchen with granite and tiled back splash. Fenced yard on almost 1/2 acre and a storage shed! This property will not last long! There is a mandatory Residents Benefit Program, (RBP) that is $25/mo this program gives some of the tenant great benefits are credit building with your on time payments getting reported, rewards program-earn cash, gift cards, discounts and more. Air filter delivery service and much more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert