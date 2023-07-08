Gorgeous Sparkling brand new 2 story home in new community with outdoor swimming pool! A large great room opens to a chef's kitchen featuring large island, quartz countertops and stainless appliances including upgraded gas range/oven. The spacious master suite features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. 2" blinds throughout. Patio in nice backyard that backs up to deep tree lined wooded area. This is also located in a great neighborhood! just minutes away from the area's best shopping, dining, and recreation options. The community has a pool, a covered pavilion, and trails nearby, so you can take a break from your day and enjoy a dip. Come take a look at this beautiful home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Two dogs seek compassionate, forever owners.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaky Black was discussing his summer league debut as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, explaining the areas of improvem…
Statesville police reported three people were shot between Saturday and Monday.
Man killed in confrontation with Iredell deputy identified. Sheriff: He was wanted on felony charges in Hickory
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said Cribb pointed a weapon at a deputy who was among those trying to arrest him on warrants for robbery with …