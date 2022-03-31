 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,200

This idyllic home is part of the Hampshires community and is conveniently located between the 21, 77, and 3. Numerous updates including a brand-new AC unit, and fresh interior paint. When you enter this spacious home, you pass the formal dining room and living room. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers generous cabinet space, a roomy pantry, and a kitchen island overlooking the breakfast nook and the living room. The spacious living room has plenty of natural light and a cozy fireplace. The main bedroom feels open and bright with plenty of natural light, a tray ceiling, a roomy walk-in closet, and an ensuite bath. The ensuite bath has a garden tub, dual vanity sinks, a walk-in shower, and lots of natural light. The bonus room can easily be converted into a home office or game room. The remaining bedrooms have plenty of natural light and share a bath. The fenced backyard has a slab patio and plenty of space for entertaining.

News Alert