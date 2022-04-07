This idyllic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story brick home is in the desirable neighborhood of Harris Village. This home features a spacious floor plan, updated features, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of stainless steel appliances, tons of counter & cabinet space, and a breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows. The formal dining room and living room are on opposite sides of the kitchen creating a great space for entertaining. The living room has a cozy fireplace and tons of natural light. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has high vaulted ceilings, carpet, a walk-in closet, and a great ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a large soaking tub. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space, carpet, and share a bath. The backyard has a great covered patio area and a lovely fountain. Conveniently located near Hwy 3 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,175
