3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,100

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the popular neighborhood of Tall Oaks. This home features a bright spacious floor plan, a 2-story foyer, tile & carpet flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has a full range of stainless-steel appliances, tons of counter space, a pantry, and a breakfast area to the side. From the kitchen is the living room that has a door that leads to the fenced-in yard and is a great space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom has tray ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, and a water closet. The 2 secondary bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Conveniently located near Hwy 150 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and access to shops, dining, great schools, and more. Don’t miss out on this stunning home and exciting community; schedule a tour or apply today at Sparrownow.com!