3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,100

The Meadows at Coddle Creek is a new community located just south of Mooresville. This home has an open concept floorplan, with a beautiful kitchen that overlooks the living area and gas fireplace. The kitchen also has stainless steel appliances and a large island with granite countertops and a breakfast nook. A walk-in shower with ceramic tile in the primary bathroom, and granite counter tops in both. This home has a fenced in back yard and a covered patio area for enjoying time outdoors. It has a CPI smart home system and Lawn Care is included. Small pets are allowed on a case by case conditional basis. This home is showable by Realtor appointment only. Please note, renter's insurance is required. Pet Fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs.