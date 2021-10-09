This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from historic downtown Mooresville's charming shops and restaurants. The home has recently received a comprehensive update by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and is move-in ready. Agents please review additional info in MLS regarding buyer requirements.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $195,000
