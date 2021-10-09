 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $195,000

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $195,000

This updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from historic downtown Mooresville's charming shops and restaurants. The home has recently received a comprehensive update by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and is move-in ready. Agents please review additional info in MLS regarding buyer requirements.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert