Back on the market through no fault of the sellers, buyers financing fell through for both first and second buyers. Fantastic investment home or move yourself in! This freshly painted with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a .75 acre lot with plenty of trees and space. Tons of natural light throughout the home as well as a large laundry area and pantry. Spacious family room, fireplace, dining space and a large kitchen with new dishwasher and island! This home has recently been painted agreeable grey and is turn key. Two sheds sit behind the home and will remain with the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
HICKORY—North Iredell had no intention of leaving Hickory without a win Thursday night. The body language and focus made that much clear. Not …
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.
- Updated
OLIN—Survive and advance. Live to play another day. However you choose to say it, that’s what North Iredell did on Tuesday night in the first …