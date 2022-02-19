 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $136,000

Incredible opportunity for home ownership!! Split-Bedroom floor plan with den and family room area. Large Owners Suite with tons of closet space, huge bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Kitchen opens to family room area and den. This one has it all. Owned by HUD. Case# 387-412238. FHA financing IE and 203(k) eligible, subject to FHA appraisal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sold as-is. Seller may contribute up to 3% toward buyer closing cost upon buyer request and inclusion with offer.Owned by HUD. Case# 387-412238. FHA financing IE and 203(k) eligible, subject to FHA appraisal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sold as-is. Seller may contribute up to 3% toward buyer closing cost upon buyer request and inclusion with offer. Visit www.hudhomestore.com for more information and bid submission. Please email listing broker for any assistance needed. We will respond as quickly as possible, but no more than 24 hours from receipt. Please review important information in attachment section.

