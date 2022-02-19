Incredible opportunity for home ownership!! Split-Bedroom floor plan with den and family room area. Large Owners Suite with tons of closet space, huge bathroom with separate shower and soaking tub. Kitchen opens to family room area and den. This one has it all. Owned by HUD. Case# 387-412238. FHA financing IE and 203(k) eligible, subject to FHA appraisal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sold as-is. Seller may contribute up to 3% toward buyer closing cost upon buyer request and inclusion with offer.Owned by HUD. Case# 387-412238. FHA financing IE and 203(k) eligible, subject to FHA appraisal. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sold as-is. Seller may contribute up to 3% toward buyer closing cost upon buyer request and inclusion with offer. Visit www.hudhomestore.com for more information and bid submission. Please email listing broker for any assistance needed. We will respond as quickly as possible, but no more than 24 hours from receipt. Please review important information in attachment section.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $136,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Want to get away? Your first step toward traveling abroad can start in Iredell County if you need a passport, as the Register of Deeds Office …
- Updated
A Statesville man faces multiple felony charges from two incidents, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.
- Updated
A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
The 145 pounds of marijuana Iredell County deputies discovered during a traffic stop Monday has landed a pair of New York men in jail.
- Updated
When Christopher “Skip” McCall was growing up in Statesville in the days of segregation, he had to learn from his grandmother how to avoid tro…
Twenty-five years ago:
- Updated
OLIN—Beckham Tharpe poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday night to lead No. 3 seed North Iredell to a 76-43 victory over No. 6 …
- Updated
On April 30, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. T…
A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Sm…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Lis…