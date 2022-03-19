Wonderful open floor plan RANCH home near Downtown Mooresville in the Mooresville Graded School District! Enter the home from the Covered Front Porch into the Foyer that is open to a large Dining Room. The Kitchen features granite counters, Pantry, island, stainless appliances, Computer Niche and a Breakfast area. The large Living Room has sliding doors to the Rear Patio. 2 Bedrooms share a 2nd Full Bathroom with a dual sink vanity. The Owner's Suite has a walk-in closet, Office with French Doors and a Bathroom with separate shower, garden tub and a dual sink vanity. You will find the cluster mailboxes and neighborhood pool at the front entrance to the neighborhood off Main St. Enjoy living a short drive to Downtown Mooresville and schools. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs at adult weight is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,950
