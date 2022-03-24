3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,900

RANCH home on an acre lot with a rural setting in Mooresville. The split floor plan has Foyer entry to a large Living Room with vaulted ceiling, open Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and eating bar, Dining area, Laundry Room, and a Computer Niche and Half Bathroom. There are 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Jack/Jill style Full Bathroom, and the Owner's Suite has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and garden tub. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, large 2-Car Garage and Rear Covered Patio. The property is located just off Hwy 150 and is less than a 10 minute drive to Mooresville shopping, restaurants and I-77. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!