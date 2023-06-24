Beautifully updated and well-maintained 3-bedroom townhome with an open floor plan on the main level and a split-bedroom plan on the upper level. The kitchen has a large island, pantry, white cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, and a breakfast nook by the back door. A powder room and coat closet are just off the spacious open living room and dining area. The primary suite includes a spacious full bath and large walk-in closet. Down the hall with a laundry closet, you'll find 2 more bedrooms served by a full bath. On-street parking for guests plus a 2-car detached garage accessed from the back. Between the townhome and garage you'll find a private fenced yard and patio. Pets are allowed upon approval with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Easy access to the community pool just around the corner. This rental is move-in ready and waiting for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,850
