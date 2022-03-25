Casual lakeside living at its finest in this fabulous & completely renovated home by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes! (2020) Nestled in privacy on the shores of Lake Norman, this home is made for relaxation & entertaining! Great room features expansive sunset views, beverage bar, skylights, & vaulted ship-lap ceiling. Custom kitchen w/sparkling white shaker style cabinetry, quartz counters, & stainless appliances w/gas range. Large pantry is the perfect space for refrigerator & other items! Primary bedroom on main level with bath featuring Carrera marble, luxurious oversized shower, lighted mirrors, & two generous walk-in closets. Lower level is completed by mud room/laundry area with separate entrance from lakeside deck. Two bedrooms with shared bath on upper level with enormous bonus room w/beverage bar and full bath! Enjoy magnificent sunsets & amazing views from either the large main deck, or the lakeside pavilion atop the grandfathered boat house. New covered dock 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a slight variation at the end, affectionately referred to over the years as the “couch gag.”
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modul…
Iredell Health System has recently appointed three new members to its board of directors, and several members to the Board of Trustees, contin…