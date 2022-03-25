3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,650,000

Casual lakeside living at its finest in this fabulous & completely renovated home by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes! (2020) Nestled in privacy on the shores of Lake Norman, this home is made for relaxation & entertaining! Great room features expansive sunset views, beverage bar, skylights, & vaulted ship-lap ceiling. Custom kitchen w/sparkling white shaker style cabinetry, quartz counters, & stainless appliances w/gas range. Large pantry is the perfect space for refrigerator & other items! Primary bedroom on main level with bath featuring Carrera marble, luxurious oversized shower, lighted mirrors, & two generous walk-in closets. Lower level is completed by mud room/laundry area with separate entrance from lakeside deck. Two bedrooms with shared bath on upper level with enormous bonus room w/beverage bar and full bath! Enjoy magnificent sunsets & amazing views from either the large main deck, or the lakeside pavilion atop the grandfathered boat house. New covered dock 2022.