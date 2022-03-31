 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,625

RANCH home in Mooresville with new updates that include freshly painted interior, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), new lighting fixtures and ceiling fan! Open floor plan has a large vaulted Living Room, Owner's Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and garden tub, 2 Bedrooms sharing a 2nd Full Bathroom and an open Kitchen with all new stainless appliances! Laundry Closet is just off the Kitchen as well as the Dining area with a bay window. The rear patio is ready for your summer barbeque and you'll enjoy a large and level backyard and storage building. This rental is less than 10 minutes to I-77, Downtown Mooresville, restaurants and shopping. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Small Dogs or 1 Large Dog is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILBLE NOW!

