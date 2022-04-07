RANCH home in Mooresville with new updates that include freshly painted interior, new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), new lighting fixtures and ceiling fan! Open floor plan has a large vaulted Living Room, Owner's Bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and garden tub, 2 Bedrooms sharing a 2nd Full Bathroom and an open Kitchen with all new stainless appliances! Laundry Closet is just off the Kitchen as well as the Dining area with a bay window. The rear patio is ready for your summer barbeque and you'll enjoy a large and level backyard and storage building. This rental is less than 10 minutes to I-77, Downtown Mooresville, restaurants and shopping. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Small Dogs or 1 Large Dog is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILBLE NOW!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,595
- Updated
