3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,495

CUTE 3Br./2.5Ba. townhome in Talber Townes. Convenient to I77, shopping, dining and more! Jacuzzi in MBA not operational, tub only. Washer/Dryer for convenience only, landlord may or may not repair or replace. Pets Conditional, cats must be indoors per HOA rules. There is a residence benefit package for $25/mo required by the tenant. This program offers many positive benefits like positive credit reporting for on time payments, air filters mailed every 3 months, rewards for gift card can be earned, credits to be used for concierge services, etc.