3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,395,000

Lakeviews surround lg Ranch/Bsmt home w/325' shoreline! Waterviews greet you at front door off wide porch. Heavy crown & HW floors in Foyer, GR & 2 BRs on main. Lg Office filled w/built-ins has stairs to an impressive 2nd floor w/1750 SF ready to be finished into whatever rooms you need! Granite kitchen has extensive cabinetry w/roll-out shelves & eat-in island. Dining area & GR w/FP also enjoy views & deck access. Lg Laundry (1 of 2) easily used for Drop Zone w/cabinets & solid shelving pantry. Lg Owner Ste w/WIC custom system & ensuite bath w/2 sinks, spa tub & shower. New floors dress lower living qtrs. 2nd eat-in kitchen w/pull-outs & soft-close cabs adjoins a Rec/Billiards Room & Ensuite BR. Amazing storage rooms, guest bath & 2nd laundry complete this level. Main & Lower garages add parking & tons more lake-toy storage. Take in panoramic views relaxing on wide deck & patio. 2 Docks + rare-find Boathouse (as is) w/rails! Newer HVAC (2019), irrigation, on demand H20 heater & more.