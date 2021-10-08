Fabulous water front cottage, built in 2019. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with master on the main, master bath with dual his and her sinks, 2nd bedroom on main with walk in closet. Open floor plan with high end fixtures and finishes. Custom kitchen with soft close drawers, tumbled/leathered granite and marble counter tops in kitchen and all baths, real pot filler faucet. Custom Pantry with built in coffee area. Smart SS appliances, wood beams and real stone fireplace and breakfast bar all custom finished. LL has large guest bedroom and full bath along with family room, plumbed for wet bar. Lighted stationary dock and lift with sunbathing area for entertaining, enjoy the green light to attract fish. All tv’s in house & dock hard wired for high speed internet. Many outdoor areas, screened in porch off kitchen, upper deck for morning coffee, lower covered porch for dinner & gazebo. All with fabulous water views of Lake Norman. 2 car finished garage w/heat/cooled work out room.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,389,000
