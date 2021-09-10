3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,350,000

WATERFRONT 2 story home w fin basement on .56 acres w 134' of shoreline. 3,531 SF w 3 BRs plus office w 4 1/2 baths PLUS Dock Building w 476 SF & 1 FB.So many entertainment areas including a new WF shelter & fire pit, 16x16 screened in porch in dock building and HUGE 16x32 trex deck at the dock. Deep water for large cruiser boats w year round access.Dock has 3 large boat slips & 2 jet ski ramps that convey.The homes main level has a large master BR w ensuite, Kitchen, Dining room and great room w F/P and vaulted ceiling. Upper level has 2 BR's with J & J Bath plus office which would be perfect for a bunk room, has its own ensuite. The fully fin Basement is perfect for large crowds and includes a pool table.Dock building has BR on upper level and living area w kitchenette on main.This could be a Turn key vacation rental opportunity! NO HOA's! Will sell all furnishings. Hot Tub Conveys. Irrigation, Room for your RV w electric hook up. New Windows. HVACs & Roof's Watch Video Walk Through!