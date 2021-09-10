WATERFRONT 2 story home w fin basement on .56 acres w 134' of shoreline. 3,531 SF w 3 BRs plus office w 4 1/2 baths PLUS Dock Building w 476 SF & 1 FB.So many entertainment areas including a new WF shelter & fire pit, 16x16 screened in porch in dock building and HUGE 16x32 trex deck at the dock. Deep water for large cruiser boats w year round access.Dock has 3 large boat slips & 2 jet ski ramps that convey.The homes main level has a large master BR w ensuite, Kitchen, Dining room and great room w F/P and vaulted ceiling. Upper level has 2 BR's with J & J Bath plus office which would be perfect for a bunk room, has its own ensuite. The fully fin Basement is perfect for large crowds and includes a pool table.Dock building has BR on upper level and living area w kitchenette on main.This could be a Turn key vacation rental opportunity! NO HOA's! Will sell all furnishings. Hot Tub Conveys. Irrigation, Room for your RV w electric hook up. New Windows. HVACs & Roof's Watch Video Walk Through!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,350,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
My Classic Car: Richard “Jimbo” Shaver's 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe; 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan “Torpedo”
When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday …
- Updated
A West Virginia man is being sought by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after three vending machines at a Statesville car wash were broken …
- Updated
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of September on Tuesday night to preside over a relatively short…
- Updated
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,316 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 516 new…
The COVID-19 Delta variant is highly contagious, causing significant sickness, hospitalizations and death, especially for those who are unvacc…