Welcome to your beautiful Waterfront Home with Lake Norman views! New Construction. Light/airy kitchen to feature white cabinetry, white quartz tops & sparkling stainless steel appliances. Luxury island overlooking open floorplan GR with stylish linear fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank floors thru-out & all bath vanities with granite tops. Kitchen/all baths with soft close doors/drawers. Owner's Suite on main with dual sink vanity, freestanding tub, separate tiled shower & generous walk-in closet. 1st floor Office by entry for work/school, plus 2nd lg Office up w/private full bath! Loft Rec/Playroom & spacious Media Room also up + 2 BRs with private baths. Plenty of organized space off garage entry in lg Drop Zone + a separate laundry. Beadboard ceilings top Covered Front Step & Back Porch. Custom Dock. Courtyard style garage. 50 yr roof shingles, energy efficient Low-E black framed windows & low-maintenance exterior add to the peace of mind with this new waterfront home. No HOA!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,274,500
