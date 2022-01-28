 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,199,999

Live like you’re on vacation every day in this charming waterfront home w/ private dock! Great opportunity for a vacation rental house! Gorgeous lake views, mature trees, & covered porch! Spacious main level w/ open floor plan. Great room features views of water, full wood burning brick fireplace w/ floating mantle, & wet bar w/ wine refrigerator perfect for entertaining! Kitchen w/ tons of cabinet space & large dining room w/ backyard view perfect for hosting gatherings! Large primary bedroom w/ tons of closet space! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathroom & laundry complete home. Outdoor living at its finest! Peaceful screened in back porch, fenced in yard, & large deck perfect for grilling or relaxing! Beautiful private dock w/ boat slip, & boat lift great for outdoor entertaining! Great Mooresville location close to schools, shopping, parks, & restaurants! Easy access to I-77.

