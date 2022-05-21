 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,114,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,114,900

NEW Construction Hudson floor plan a beautiful spacious two story home with master on the main and two bedrooms upstairs, full unfinished basement, 3 car garage all on your own waterfront lot on Lake Norman! This is a to be built home. Let's meet and discuss all the details! Beautiful Waterfront lot is in a non- hoa community Private and nicely tucked away. Large over a half acre lot. Close to town, yet quiet peaceful.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert