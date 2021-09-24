Huge water views in Commodore Peninsula! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on Lake Norman has tons of potential and could be yours! The main floor features a kitchen with granite countertops and brand new LVP flooring. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. The main floor also features a dining room, living room, and breakfast nook with hardwood floors. Head upstairs to find 3 bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Walk outside to your own outdoor oasis on Lake Norman, with a sandy shoreline and floating dock and covered boat slip. Next door to this property are 3 lots, all of which are deeded to the community and will not be built on, leaving incredible views of the lake. If this sounds like the home for you, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
