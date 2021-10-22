Welcome to this beautiful sunrise on LKN. This Custom built, one owner, Ranch with finished lower level, offers 2 full living areas. Every room has a view of the Lake. The vaulted ceilings allow for plenty of light and an open atmosphere. The upper deck and lower patio offer plenty of area for entertainment. Mature tree's protect the home from the summer heat. Lower level has a large storage area and a separate Safe Room. So many possibilities for kitchen expansion and living area on lower level. Wood burning stove does not convey on lower level. Enjoy the peaceful sunsets and star gazing dockside with the wide open view of the lake. Property has a concrete drive on the right and gravel drive on the left that leads to the large storage building. Some additional features are, instant hot water, solid copper inserts in the eves with chimney cap. Beautiful rock quarry down the street with private membership for scuba diving.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
