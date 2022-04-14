 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $71,500

This home is situated in Charming downtown Mocksville NC, easily within walking distance to Resturants ,Parks, Boutiqes, Courthouse, Library, and More! Property is being sold in AS-IS CONDITION. This will be a PERFECT Investment for anyone anxious to remodel a home and make it their own, or someone looking to buy a home and renovate it to resell! Call today to set up and Appointment to view this property!

