Fine Line Homes presents the Monterey- 2,289 square foot, 3 BR, 2 BA ranch w/ 3-car gar on 2.26 acres. The home includes all the superior material & standards Fine Line offers as well as popular upgrades. The farmhouse-style Hardie exterior includes front porch & vinyl windows offering energy efficiency. You will find Sherwin Williams paint, water proof luxury vinyl plank flooring, Quartzite kit countertops, premium carpet & upgraded 9' ceilings. Kit boasts timeless, white cabinets from Yorktowne, simple shaker style doors & soft close hinges, w/oversized island, a stainless farmhouse sink, upgraded appliance package w/ refrigerator & brushed nickel Delta kit & bath faucets. Cathedral ceiling opens from kit to the great rm. Primary suite w/ attached bath w/ freestanding soaker tub & tile shower. Garage entry offers a generous hallway closet w/ French doors, perfect added storage for a family on the go. Front yard includes landscaping package. Move right in-Occupancy first week of June!