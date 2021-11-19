3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $597,000

Exceptional Quality Construction on this Custom Home. Quality is evident as soon as you arrive. Spacious rooms through out this 3BD 2.5BA home with split bedroom plan and lots of room to expand in the daylight basement. Thoughtfully planned to enable easy expansion. Situated on 10.29 mostly wooded acres with a 2 story workshop, hookups for your camper/RV, more than ample parking areas and tastefully landscaped. This rare gem is tucked away at the end of a private street in rural Davie. Don't miss out, schedule your appointment.