Remarkable c.1929 Colonial Revival designed by Winston-Salem architecture firm Northup & O'Brien for the Knox Johnstone family and was in their ownership for 62 years before the current owner bought and restored the property. Great attention to detail in both the original construction and the restoration. It features high ceilings, beautiful architectural details throughout including an impressive living room that opens to a fabulous slate porch, large den with adjoining bath and a kitchen that looks like it came out of the 1920's but with modern conveniences. The main house has three large bedrooms including an enormous main BR w/FP and sensitively restored baths. Detached three car garage and 650 sqft. guest suite completed in 2019. The house is beautifully sited on 3.5 acres providing privacy and options for future gardens or other buildings. The original playhouse is charming with pine paneling and wood burning fireplace. Truly one of North Carolina finest Colonial Revivals!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $595,000
