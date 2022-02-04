3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $595,000

Stately custom built ranch on a sprawling double lot with a private courtyard pool provides a wonderful first impression & allows for privacy. This home, with its thoughtful layout, allows for easy living & entertaining. The spacious kitchen has an abundance of storage. Open floorplan and is centered around the pool with covered patio & ready for your summer enjoyment! Large owner's suite with custom closet, garden tub and walk in shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms with large closets. Office was built to easily be converted to a fourth bedroom if needed. Large walk in storage that can easily be converted to an upper level bonus room.