3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $550,000

Bring Your Horses, Cows and Chickens, enjoy the view from your Wrap around porch of this Davie County farm with a secluded setting. Offering pasture land, Barns, Chicken coops, Everything you need to start or continue a fully operational farm. Total property consists of 3 parcels Davie County Pin numbers#5745432088, #5745423802 #5745438107. The front two parcels are currently being used for a Sawmill operation the back 10 acres are in The Farm Deferment Program.