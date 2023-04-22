Main level living on large corner lot in popular Summerlyn Farms. This Subdivision is peaceful yet close to shopping and Atrium hospital. Enjoy the feel of the country yet still part of a neighborhood adjacent to sprawling horse farm. 3 bedrooms on main level with 2 baths. Extra large Bonus room or 4th bedroom up with full bath. Maintenance free brick exterior. Kitchen opens to Great room and casual dining. Laundry/drop zone on main level. 2 car garage. Abundant floored walk in storage. Low Mocksville taxes!!