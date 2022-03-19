 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $489,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $489,900

OFFER DEADLINE FRIDAY MARCH 18TH AT 3:00PM. Plenty of room to roam on 15+ acres! Newer home built in 2019 with all main level living! Rocking chair front porch! Open concept living areas with Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! Large walk-in pantry. Oversized 2 car garage with insulated door. 9ft ceilings throughout. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Primary bedroom ensuite with double sinks, huge garden tub, walk-in closet. Substantial room for expansion in Large walk-up attic! Ruffed in plumbing and pre-wired. Ready to add additional living spaces. 4 ton heat pump. Fenced yard with patio. Detached 24 X 36 metal building has endless possibilities. RV storage! Only .5 a mile to the new Davie County Community Park!

