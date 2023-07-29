Looking for the perfect mini ranch for your horses and all your other animals. Look no further! Immaculate cottage with covered front porch is the center of this idyllic setting. Large firepit area which seats at least 8 people or more . 4 bay garage is wired and ready for all your equipment or toys. There is a 3 stall barn and separate run in shed in the pasture with storage for hay and plenty of additional storage in the tobacco barn. There is a great level area next to the house to put in a riding ring. Plenty of parking for all your vehicles including a spot just for a motorhome or horse trailer. Entire property is fenced and the perimeter fence around the house is electric. So many possibilities even if you don't have horses!
3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $399,000
